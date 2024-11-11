Mali apprehends 3 executives from Australia's Resolute Mining over dispute

(MENAFN) Mali's military junta arrested three executives from Australia's Resolute Mining, including the company's CEO Terence Holohan, last Friday while they were in the capital, Bamako, for talks over an unspecified dispute. The other two detained employees were also involved in the meeting. Resolute Mining’s non-executive chairman, Andrew Wray, stated in a company announcement that the three were “unexpectedly detained” after discussing "claims made against" the company, though he did not provide further details. Despite being detained for three days, no additional information was given about the reason for their ongoing detention.



Resolute Mining has been operating Mali’s Syama gold mine for years, holding an 80 percent stake while the Malian government owns the remaining 20 percent. The arrest comes amid increasing scrutiny of Mali's foreign-dominated mining sector, which has drawn attention from the military authorities in recent months. This follows an earlier incident in September when four employees of Canadian company Barrick Gold were detained for several days.



The Australian company has denied the claims made against it, describing them as “unsubstantiated” and reaffirming that it has followed proper legal processes in its operations within Mali. Resolute Mining has also received assistance from foreign embassies, including that of the United Kingdom, to help resolve the matter.



Mali, one of Africa's top gold producers, has been grappling with jihadi violence, poverty, and hunger for years. The military junta, which took control of the country in 2020, has increasingly targeted foreign companies in its efforts to consolidate control over the mining sector and increase national revenues.

MENAFN11112024000045015839ID1108871400