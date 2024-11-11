Oman's Natural Gas Production, Imports Reach 42.222 Billion Cubic Meters
Date
11/11/2024 4:40:31 AM
(MENAFN- The Peninsula)
QNA
Muscat: The Sultanate of Oman's total domestic production and import of natural gas reached 42.222 billion cubic meters by the end of September 2024, marking a 4% increase from the same period last year, which saw a total of 40.589 billion cubic meters.
According to figures released by the Omani National Center for Statistics and Information, industrial projects accounted for 61.4% of Oman's Natural gas usage up to the end of September, with industrial consumption reaching 25.923 billion cubic meters.
MENAFN11112024000063011010ID1108871386
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.