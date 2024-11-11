عربي


Oman's Natural Gas Production, Imports Reach 42.222 Billion Cubic Meters


11/11/2024

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Muscat: The Sultanate of Oman's total domestic production and import of natural gas reached 42.222 billion cubic meters by the end of September 2024, marking a 4% increase from the same period last year, which saw a total of 40.589 billion cubic meters.

According to figures released by the Omani National Center for Statistics and Information, industrial projects accounted for 61.4% of Oman's Natural gas usage up to the end of September, with industrial consumption reaching 25.923 billion cubic meters.

