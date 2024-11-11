Sony Reports Healthy Profits On Strong Sales Of Sensors, Games

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) AP

Tokyo: Sony's rose 69% in July-September from a year earlier on the back of strong sales of its image sensors, games, and services, the Japanese and entertainment company said on Friday.

Quarterly profit was 338.5bn yen ($2.2bn), up from 200bn yen in the year-earlier period, while consolidated quarterly sales edged up 3% year-on-year to 2.9 trillion yen ($19bn).

Tokyo-based Sony's latest quarterly results were boosted by healthy demand around the world for image sensors used in mobile products.

Sales also held up in its video games division. During the latest quarter, 3.8 million PlayStation 5 game consoles were sold globally, compared with 4.9 million units sold the same period a year ago.

The top-selling music releases from Sony for the quarter included“SOS” by SZA, David Gilmour's“Luck and Strange” and Kenshi Yonezu's“Lost Corner.”

Sony, which also makes digital cameras and TVs, maintained its 980bn yen ($6.4bn) profit forecast for the fiscal year through March 2025, up 1% from the previous fiscal year.