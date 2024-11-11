Al Sarraf, Al Jabsheh Shine In Second Round Of Qatar Drift Championship

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha: Kuwaiti driver Salem Al Sarraf and Qatar's Yazan Al Jabsheh were crowned champions in the second round of the 2024/2025 Qatar Drift Championship at the Qatar Racing Club (QRC).

QRC General Manager H E Jabor bin Khalid Al Thani and Basil Salem Al Sabah Motor Sports Club Director Al Mutairi honoured the podium winners.

The event was held under the gracious patronage of QRC Chairman H E Sheikh Khalid bin Hamad Al Thani, and was attended by QRC General Manager H E Sheikh Jabor bin Khalid Al Thani.

The second round also saw participation from elite drift champions from across the Gulf and the region, along with an official delegation from Kuwait's Basil Salem Al Sabah Motor Sports Club, represented by Club Director Saif Awadh Al Mutairi, Secretary Fahad Al Elaaj, head of the Drag Racing Committee Khaled Al Ajeel, and head of the Drift Committee Nawaf Al Safi.

Thursday's test sessions were topped by Ali Makhseed, the previous round's champion.

In the local category, Ali Al Jabsheh claimed the top position ahead of Qatari driver Saud Al Atiyah, with Yasser Mustafa and Abdullah Al Muhtasib finishing in third and fourth, respectively. Salem Al Sarraf, who suffered a severe accident just before the qualifying sessions during the tests and made a dramatic comeback, secured 13th place.

Following the qualifying trials, Friday's first round featured intense matchups which saw qualifying leader Ali Makhseed, Mesyer Abu Shaibah, Salem Al Sarraf and Ahmad Abu Rshaid advance.

On the other side of the bracket, Mohammed Khourshid, newcomer Yasser Mustafa, Yazan Al Jabsheh and Ihab Falah also secured spots in the second round.

Al Jabsheh was crowned champion of the local category for the second consecutive round, with Mustafa finishing in second place and Ahmad Abu Rshaid taking the third spot on the podium.

The second round saw Mesyer Abu Shaibah, Al Sarraf, Mohammed Khourshid and Ihab Falah advancing to the semi-finals.

In the first semi-final, Al Sarraf went head-to-head with Mesyer Abu Shaibah, securing his spot in the final for the second round in a row.

Ihab Falah, who defeated qualifying runner-up Mohammed Khourshid in the other semi-final, also advanced.

Khourshid claimed victory over Abu Shaibah, securing the third podium position.

Unfortunately, Falah encountered car issues that prevented him from competing in the final, leaving him in second place, while Al Sarraf claimed the title, marking his second podium finish of the season after placing second in the opening round.

At the end of the competition, QRC General Manager Sheikh Jabor and Basil Salem Al Sabah Motor Sports Club Director Al Mutairi, along with the accompanying delegation, presented trophies to the podium winners, closing the second round of the championship and ushering in preparations for the next round, scheduled for December.