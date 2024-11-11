Free Diabetic Camp By RAF Healthcare In Safari Mall & Hypermarket

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: In a sequence, RAF Healthcare organised a free check in Safari Mall & Safari Hypermarket along with IMARA Medical Centre to observe World Diabetes week on November 7 and 8. The theme was Diabetes #perfectdietperfecttime.

The Chief guests were, Diabetes Educator from Qatar Diabetes Association Dr. Ahmed Elasyouti, Managing Director Safari Group of Companies Shaheen Backer and Executive Director RAF Healthcare Aathif Ashraf. Dr. Ahmed spoke on effective management of Diabetes and improving quality of life.

Close to 1,000 people benefited out of this activity. RAF Healthcare announced 500 Free Dr. Morepen's Sugar machine for people who were diagnosed Diabetic. Sugar Machines were given at subsidized rate for Safari customers on these two dates.

The Camp was organised under the coordination of Dandabany Devarajan and his Team from RAF Healthcare with an exclusive support of Safari Staff.