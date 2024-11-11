La Liga leader Barcelona loses 1-0 to Reals Sociedad

(MENAFN) Barcelona, the leaders of Spanish La Liga, were handed a 1-0 defeat at the hands of Real Sociedad in a tense Sunday match at Reale Arena in San Sebastián, Spain. The only goal of the game came courtesy of Real Sociedad winger Sheraldo Becker, who took advantage of a rare mistake by Barcelona’s central defender Pau Cubarsi, who slipped inside the penalty box. Becker made no mistake, finding the back of the net to give Sociedad the lead and ultimately secure all three points.



Before Becker's decisive strike, thought they had taken the lead when Robert Lewandowski put the ball in the back of the net. However, the goal was ruled out by the video assistant referee (VAR), which determined that the Polish forward was offside in the build-up. Despite controlling possession and creating several chances, Barcelona could not break down Real Sociedad’s defense, and the home side held on for the narrow victory.



This loss marked the end of Barcelona's impressive seven-match winning streak across all competitions, leaving them with 33 points from 13 matches in La Liga. The defeat also allowed their closest rivals, second-place Real Madrid, to close the gap to just six points, though Madrid have a game in hand.



On the other hand, Real Sociedad's victory pushed them up to 18 points, elevating them to eighth place in the La Liga standings. Barcelona will now have a break for the international matches, with the Spanish league resuming on Friday, Nov. 22. Despite the loss, Barcelona remains in a strong position at the top of the table, but the race for the title is starting to tighten.

MENAFN11112024000045015839ID1108871355