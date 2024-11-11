Quectel Accelerates High Precision Positioning With Quadband GNSS Module, Antenna And RTK Correction Service Bundle - AE...

(MENAFN- AETOSWire) (BUSINESS WIRE ) -- Quectel Wireless Solutions, a global IoT solutions provider, has announced a new GNSS module, antenna and real-time kinematic (RTK) correction service bundle to enable fast-time-to-market and simplify procurement and integration of components and services. The combined bundle will help developers bring together these discrete components into a pre-integrated and pre-tested package for a variety of mass applications, such as consumer robotics, sports, automotive, micro-mobility, and smart agriculture.

The bundle is composed of Quectel's quadband LG290P GNSS module, the Quectel YEGN103W8A geodetic antenna or the Quectel YEGD006U1A patch antenna, and the recently introduced RTK Correction Services , which aid precise positioning when satellite signals are obscured. Quectel can also provide design and certification services.

“Quectel's attractive offer of antennas that are pre-integrated with modules greatly simplifies and streamlines development and certification of devices and now, by combining antenna and module with Quectel RTK Services, customers can derive even greater benefits,” explains Norbert Muhrer, President and CSO, Quectel Wireless Solutions.“Customers want one-stop solutions that match the needs of their use cases, and this new bundle will help them bring products to market rapidly. RTK correction is a complex task and we're able to handle it on behalf of customers, so they gain the ability to deliver high-precision location services without the hassle.”

The Quectel LG290P is a quad-band, multi-constellation, high-precision GNSS module which supports simultaneous reception of GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, BDS, QZSS and NavIC constellations. The LG290P supports multi-mode and quad-band RTK algorithm solutions to ensure rapid and reliable high-precision RTK positioning in complex scenarios such as urban environments and deep tree cover.

With on-chip storage and secure boot safe loading mode, the module offers a choice of interfaces including UART, SPI and I2C. With operating temperature from -40°C to +85°C and dimensions of 12.2mm x 16.0mm x2.6mm, this versatile GNSS module can achieve accuracy down to the centimeter-level using RTK.

The Quectel YEGN103W8A active GNSS antenna operates in the 1164-1300MHz and 1525-1606MHz frequency bands and supports multiple GPS, BDS, GLONASS, Galileo and L-bands. Offering magnetic and suction cup installation, the antenna is both RoHS and REACH compliant.

The Quectel YEGD006U1A provides developers with a patch antenna option for the same frequency bands and constellations as the YEGN103W8A. In addition to RoHS and REACH compliance, the antenna is also POPS compliant.

Quectel's RTK Correction Services have been developed to support advanced IoT applications that rely on high levels of positioning accuracy. Quectel RTK Correction Services features robust network coverage through an extensive selection of tier-one RTK correction service providers, ensuring comprehensive coverage and reliability. The service enables customers to achieve real-time accuracy improvements with low latency, perfect for time-sensitive applications in dynamic environments.

Quectel will be exhibiting at Electronica Munich 2024 – attendees can find out more about the GNSS bundle and the full range of Quectel products in Hall B6 on booth number 241. Schedule some time to meet with the team here .

