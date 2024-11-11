Israel advises citizens in Europe to avoid cultural, sporting events

(MENAFN) On Sunday, the Israeli National Security Council issued a recommendation advising Israelis to refrain from attending cultural and sporting events in Europe due to escalating violence in Amsterdam. The council specifically urged Israelis to avoid any games or cultural events that involve Israeli participation for the next week, citing safety concerns in light of the recent tensions. This precautionary measure comes amid heightened fears of further unrest in European cities where Israeli and Palestinian-related issues have sparked conflict.



The call for caution follows violent incidents in Amsterdam on Thursday, where fans of the Maccabi Tel Aviv soccer team were involved in a series of troubling actions after their game against Ajax Amsterdam. Reports indicate that these fans shouted racist slurs targeting Arabs, tore down Palestinian flags, and caused general disturbances throughout the city. The situation rapidly escalated, contributing to an already tense atmosphere in the region.



Jazie Veldhuyzen, a senior city councilor in Amsterdam, spoke out on Saturday about the violence, stating that it was initiated by what he called "Maccabi hooligans." According to Veldhuyzen, these individuals launched attacks on homes displaying Palestinian flags and targeted pro-Palestinian residents of the city, marking the beginning of the unrest. The attacks further intensified tensions in the community and highlighted the volatile situation between opposing factions within the city.



In response to the violent incidents and growing concerns over public safety, Israeli authorities have taken a precautionary stance, urging citizens to exercise caution and avoid participating in events that could potentially be flashpoints for further clashes. The ongoing tensions in Europe have prompted a reevaluation of security protocols for Israeli citizens abroad, particularly in regions with significant Palestinian and Israeli populations.

MENAFN11112024000045015839ID1108871246