Iranian leader announces absence from Arab-Islamic Summit in Riyadh

(MENAFN) Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian announced on Sunday that he would be unable to attend the Second Joint Arab-Islamic Summit this week in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, due to his busy schedule. The summit, scheduled to take place in the Saudi capital, aims to address critical regional issues, but Pezeshkian's absence was confirmed through the state-run news agency IRNA. While Pezeshkian will not be present, he emphasized the importance of the summit and the ongoing relations between Iran and Saudi Arabia.



In a phone conversation with Saudi Mohammed bin Salman, Pezeshkian discussed the strengthening of bilateral relations between the two countries. Both leaders expressed optimism that their cooperation would continue to grow, reflecting a positive trajectory in their diplomatic ties. Pezeshkian conveyed his confidence that the summit, which will take place under the leadership of Crown Prince bin Salman, would lead to tangible outcomes, particularly in efforts to address the ongoing crises in Gaza and Lebanon, where the Israeli occupation continues to provoke widespread violence and instability.



To represent Iran at the summit, Pezeshkian announced that his first vice president, Mohammad Reza Aref, would attend in his place. Pezeshkian expressed hope that the gathering would result in meaningful actions, particularly aimed at halting what he referred to as the crimes of the "Zionist regime" in Gaza and Lebanon. His comments reflect Iran’s longstanding stance on supporting Palestinian and Lebanese sovereignty in the face of Israeli military actions.



Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman expressed his understanding of Pezeshkian’s inability to attend and extended his well wishes to the Iranian people. The Saudi leader acknowledged that relations between Saudi Arabia and Iran are currently at a “historic turning point,” underlining his hopes for an even deeper and more productive partnership. Saudi Arabia’s call for this summit on October 30 came in response to Israel’s continued aggression against Palestinian territories and Lebanon, as well as other ongoing regional issues, with a focus on strengthening solidarity among Arab and Islamic nations.

MENAFN11112024000045015839ID1108871234