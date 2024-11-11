World leaders, officials meet in Baku for COP29, looking for climate solutions

(MENAFN) The 29th of the Parties (COP29) to the UN Framework on Climate Change (UNFCCC) officially began in Baku on Monday, bringing together world leaders, policymakers, and activists committed to addressing the escalating climate crisis. Running until November 22, COP29 will focus on critical issues like global warming, climate adaptation, and sustainability. With extreme weather events becoming more frequent and global temperatures rising to unprecedented levels, the conference serves as a vital platform for advancing solutions to combat the climate emergency.



The UN emphasized that COP29 is a critical gathering for leaders from governments, businesses, and civil society, all of whom are tasked with advancing tangible solutions to the climate crisis. The urgency of the situation is clear, and the conference underscores the need for collaboration across sectors to mitigate the intensifying impacts of climate change. The event is expected to foster discussions that will drive concrete action to address these global challenges.



One of the primary topics of discussion at this year’s conference is climate finance. The UN has highlighted that trillions of dollars are necessary to help nations significantly reduce greenhouse gas emissions while simultaneously building resilience to climate-driven risks. This focus on financing is essential for enabling developing nations, in particular, to transition to greener economies and better protect their populations from the devastating effects of climate change.



The UNFCCC, established in 1992, laid the foundation for international climate agreements such as the Kyoto Protocol in 1997 and the Paris Agreement in 2015. These agreements have guided global efforts to stabilize greenhouse gas concentrations and prevent the severe disruptions caused by human activities. COP29 builds on this long history of collaboration, aiming to secure the resources and policies necessary to tackle the climate crisis effectively.

