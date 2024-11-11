Apple launches new AI-powered devices
(MENAFN) Apple has introduced an AI-powered version of its IOS 18.2 operating system for smart devices, featuring a range of new artificial intelligence tools. These include the "Genmoji" app for AI-generated emojis, "Image Playground" for AI image processing, and the integration of the AI chat platform "Chat GPT" with the smart personal assistant "Siri." Additionally, a visual search engine powered by the Iphone 1 camera has been introduced, all of which are part of the broader suite of tools called Apple Intelligence (AI).
According to reports, these new AI features aim to enhance user experiences by making Siri smarter, improving text-writing and review processes within various apps, and enabling users to create images. These features are designed to make smart devices more intuitive and assistive, catering to the evolving needs of modern users. Apple’s focus is to integrate AI seamlessly into everyday tasks, enhancing productivity and creativity.
Apple Intelligence is also expected to benefit independent developers, who can now integrate these AI features into their own apps. This development could lead to a significant expansion of the Apple Intelligence ecosystem, allowing third-party developers to create even more powerful and tailored applications that take full advantage of the AI capabilities. This move opens up new possibilities for innovation across a wide range of app categories.
In June, at the Apple Developers Conference, the company announced that its AI technology would be initially available for specific types of apps, including books, web browsers, cameras, document readers, file management tools, newspapers, email clients, photo apps, presentations, spreadsheets, and word processors. This targeted release marks the beginning of broader AI integration into Apple's ecosystem.
