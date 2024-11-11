South Korea calls for talks to prepare for Trump’s return to US presidency

(MENAFN) South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol called for talks between the and industry to prepare for the potential return of Donald to the US presidency. This announcement was made on Sunday, following an emergency meeting with his economic and security advisers. Yoon emphasized the importance of engaging in consultations on financial, trade, and industrial matters to ensure South Korea is well-prepared for any shifts in US policy under a possible Trump administration.



Yoon's remarks followed a phone call earlier in the week with President-elect Trump, during which the two leaders agreed to meet in the near future. Yoon confirmed the meeting would take place "soon," expressing confidence that they would meet by the end of the year. This statement came during a press conference in Seoul, underscoring the importance of direct dialogue between the two leaders.



The phone call between Yoon and Trump came after the US presidential election results, where Trump secured a decisive victory over his Democratic rival Kamala Harris. Trump won 292 electoral votes, while Harris garnered 226, solidifying his position as the Republican candidate for the presidency.



In light of the upcoming leadership transition in the US, Yoon's call for government-industry consultations reflects South Korea's proactive stance in strengthening its economic and diplomatic ties with the US The potential return of Trump to office has raised concerns and opportunities for South Korea, prompting discussions on how best to navigate the evolving political landscape.

