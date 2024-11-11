Pakistan’S Bowling Exposed Flaws In Australia’S Batting: Gillespie

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Nov 11 (IANS) Following Pakistan's first ODI series win in Australia happening after 22 years, interim white-ball head coach Jason Gillespie said his bowlers exposed some flaws in the hosts' batting line-up. In the series decider at Perth, Pakistan shot out Australia for 140, before hunting down the total with eight wickets in hand to win the series 2-1.

“What we saw in this series is our exposed some flaws in the Australian batting. I'm sure the Australians will look to right some wrongs and improve some things. That's what good players and good teams do, you learn and adjust and adapt and be ready for the next challenge,” said Gillespie to The Sydney Morning Herald.

He also said Pakistan was aware it had a strong chance of winning in Perth as Australia rested captain Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood, Mitchell Starc, Steve Smith and Marnus Labuschagne to freshen up and prepare for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

"We knew that there was probably going to be some change, knowing what Australia have coming up. You always thought at the back of your mind were they going to send the big quicks over to Perth to play one 50-over game.

"We anticipated that, and that's the nature of modern cricket and it's up to selectors and coaches to manage their players as best they can. Australia chose to do that. It was pretty obvious that this three-match one-day series wasn't the highest of priorities for Australia.

"All we can do as Pakistan is play against the opposition that's presented and we did that really well. It was pleasing not just to beat Australia but beat them pretty convincingly. The reality is we should have won the first game as well," elaborated Gillespie.

Pakistan will next play three T20Is against Australia, and Gillespie signed off with an empathic look on how the hosts' are managing the workload of their players ahead of the all-important Border-Gavaskar Trophy against India.

"It's critical to look after and manage your players as effectively as you possibly can, because you want them fit and firing for as much international cricket as possible, and sometimes you have to manage some players. It's unrealistic to have players playing every single international that's scheduled, I just don't think that's sustainable, and you burn players out very quickly."