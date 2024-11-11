Don't Escalate Ukraine War, Trump Tell Putin

(MENAFN- Pajhwok Afghan News)

KABUL (Pajhwok): The US president-elect has asked the Russian leader not to escalate the ongoing conflict in Ukraine, reports The Washington Post.

In a phone call, Donald reminded Vladimir of America's massive military presence in Europe, the newspaper quoted sources as saying.

The incoming US president evinced an interest in follow-up discussions on the early of Ukraine's crisis, according to a source familiar with the conversation. .

It would have benefited Ukraine to make a deal earlier in the war as the country continued to lose soldiers, civilians and infrastructure, Trump believed.

On the campaign trail, Trump promised an immediate end to the war in Ukraine, though did not offer details. He backed a deal where Russia retained some captured territory..

The Ukrainian government, which was informed about the call, did not object to it as Kiev understood that Trump would raise the issue with Putin.

