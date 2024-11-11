Jonathan Gillman Launches Unique Ad Campaign To Support Small Businesses And Charities With Affordable Advertising

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) New Initiative Offers 1,000 Ad Spots at $88.88, with 10% of Proceeds Supporting Select GoFundMe Campaigns

TEXAS, TX, UNITED STATES, November 11, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Jonathan Gillman, a front-end web developer and tech entrepreneur, has announced a new advertising campaign designed to provide accessible visibility for small businesses, entrepreneurs, and creators. This campaign, hosted at com/goal, offers 1,000 ad spots priced at $88.88 each, aiming to raise $88,880 in total. As part of the initiative, 10% of all proceeds will be donated to a curated selection of GoFundMe campaigns, creating an opportunity for participants to support charitable causes alongside their advertising goals.Gillman's approach seeks to address the high cost of advertising, particularly for smaller ventures and individual creators. The campaign offers a compact 100x100 pixel ad space where participants can feature their logo, brand name, and website URL, creating a pathway for more accessible, long-term digital exposure. Early interest in the campaign has been strong, with initial ad spaces secured immediately after launch. As an added incentive, Gillman is offering a limited-time opportunity for early participants who promote the campaign on social platforms like YouTube or TikTok to receive a complimentary ad placement."This campaign goes beyond typical digital advertising,” Gillman stated.“It's a chance for small businesses and creators to reach audiences affordably, while also contributing to charitable efforts. With our fundraising target set at $88,880, we aim to foster an inclusive and supportive online environment.”Gillman's campaign provides indefinite ad placements on his website, giving participants extended visibility beyond traditional advertising durations. The first 20 individuals to join the campaign are encouraged to share their involvement on social media, helping to increase the initiative's reach and visibility.A central aspect of the campaign is Gillman's commitment to donating 10% of proceeds to support select GoFundMe campaigns, allowing the project to benefit community causes. This philanthropic element adds a unique dimension to the campaign, transforming it into an initiative that supports both participants and broader community needs.With a history of successful projects aimed at supporting small businesses, Jonathan Gillman continues his focus on digital innovation and community-centered initiatives. As a seasoned front-end developer and creative marketer, Gillman leverages his expertise to offer an inclusive and user-friendly advertising platform.About Jonathan GillmanJonathan Gillman is a front-end web developer and tech entrepreneur known for his creative approach to digital marketing and community-focused projects. His latest advertising campaign offers affordable options for small businesses and entrepreneurs, integrating a charitable component that helps extend its impact. More information about this initiative and ad placements is available on jonathan-gillman, where Gillman provides innovative marketing solutions aimed at fostering community support.For additional details or to reserve an ad spot, please visit com/goal or contact ....

