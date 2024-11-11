Three More Advisors To Bangladeshi Interim Govt Take Oath

(MENAFN- IANS) Dhaka, Nov 11 (IANS) Three more advisors to the Bangladeshi interim took oath on Sunday.

President Mohammed Shahabuddin administered the oath at the presidential palace in Dhaka.

The new advisors are Mahfuj Alam, Special Assistant to the Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus, businessman Bashir Uddin and renowned filmmaker Mostofa Sarwar Farooki, Xinhua news agency reported.

With the new advisors, the number of advisors in the Bangladeshi interim government rose to 24.

The new interim government led by Muhammad Yunus took oath on August 8 after the fall of the government led by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on August 5.