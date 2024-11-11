Msheireb To Host Qatar's Largest Outdoor Cybersecurity Night Event

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Msheireb Properties has announced a strategic partnership with White Hat Desert (WHD) to host the fifth annual Cybersecurity on November 14, 2024, at the open-air Barahat Msheireb venue.

WHD is a cybersecurity startup promoting cybersecurity awareness, innovation, and collaboration. The conference will gather decision-makers, cybersecurity experts, and tech enthusiasts to discuss the latest advancements in cybersecurity, while introducing creative ways to engage with the community to raise awareness about safety. The conference is set to be an immersive experience that brings together cybersecurity professionals and enthusiasts, further establishing Msheireb Downtown Doha as a hub for tech and innovation.

This unique conference will feature both day and night segments to address the needs of both business and public audiences in line with Msheireb Properties' commitment to inclusivity and tech innovation. Pre-registration is only required for the morning industry session, while the evening activities will be open to all members of the public with no registration needed.

“Hosting this conference underscores our commitment to building a secure, smart, and tech-driven urban centre,” said Msheireb Properties Senior Director for Corporate Communications Dr. Hafiz Abdulla.“By creating a space for thought leaders and the public to learn about and engage with cybersecurity content, we want to share knowledge and encourage a culture of safety and innovation in Qatar.”

The industry session between 9am and 2:30pm will feature guest speakers discussing current trends in cybersecurity, interactive hubs for networking and hacking competitions, as well as a selection of vendors including Malomatia Microsoft and Google showcasing new solutions from top cybersecurity providers. Pre-registration is required for this exclusive session, with participants asked to include their organisation and role when registering.

The public portion of the event, from 4pm onwards, will make cybersecurity accessible to all, offering interactive activities, engaging talks, and hands-on demonstrations to raise awareness about cyber threats and help attendees stay safe in the digital world.

Activities will make cybersecurity both educational and engaging, with highlights including guest speakers on cybersecurity, robotics, and artificial intelligence, gaming competitions, drone racing, code cracking and circuit building workshops, virtual reality experiences, robot sumo challenges and 3D printing demonstrations.

The WHD conference will feature an exceptional lineup of cybersecurity leaders and experts, including Sheikh Khalifa Ali Al Thani, known for his contributions to Qatar's digital infrastructure and information security; Mohammed Aldoub, a cybersecurity influencer from Kuwait; Ashraf Aboukass, a leading cybersecurity expert from London; Abdulla Al Emadi, a cybersecurity practitioner; Abdulrahman Khamis, an inventor and“Stars of Science” winner; and Mohammed Al Saqatri, a cybersecurity advocate, making this event a unique opportunity to learn from and engage with industry leaders.

“Along with addressing pressing cybersecurity threats, the conference will make this topic more engaging and relevant for everyone,” added Dr. Hafiz.“By hosting the largest cybersecurity night event in Qatar, we're creating an innovative platform for people to learn, interact, and stay protected in an increasingly digital world.”

White Hat Desert run events throughout the year under two different formats – CTF and CON. An adrenaline driven, desert driving combined with security challenges (WHD CTF) and immersive event focused on latest security trends (WHD CON).