Amir Heads To Saudi Arabia For Joint Arab-Islamic Summit
Date
11/11/2024 4:00:16 AM
The Peninsula
Doha, Qatar: The Amir His Highness sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani left the country today, heading to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to participate in the extraordinary joint Arab-Islamic summit, which will be held in the capital, Riyadh, later today.
His Highness the Amir is accompanied by an official delegation.
