'Arab Cultural Week Highlights Qatar's Heritage Richness In Arab-Islamic Environment'

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Paris: Permanent Representative of the State of Qatar to the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (Unesco) H E Dr. Nasser bin Hamad Al Hanzab has emphasised that Qatar's participation in the“Arab Week at Unesco,” which concluded in Paris, highlighted the richness of Qatari heritage, and traditions rooted in its Arab and Islamic environment and identity, and shed light on the latest developments in civilization, human advancement and pioneering cultural projects achieved by Qatar, all of which enabled the Qatari people to interact seriously and equally with other human cultures and civilizations.

In special remarks to QNA, Al Hanzab said that Qatar participated with the Arab brothers in the Arab Week at Unesco, which gave this initiative the utmost importance, especially with the unification of Arab participation and its endeavor to highlight its rich culture, customs, and authentic traditions to world countries present in the Unesco organisation.

He pointed out that Qatar has always been one of the first Arab countries to seek to enhance the presence of Arab and Islamic culture in Unesco, given that this international cultural organization represents a gathering and meeting place for all cultures and countries of the world.

He added that Qatar is keen to highlight the importance of Arab culture in its universal and human dimension through international cultural and sporting events, and the biggest example of this is the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022, which Qatar successfully organized and was a great opportunity for the world to get to know Arab culture, its richness, and its human dimension that contributed to building many civilizations through the Arabic language, human sciences, cross-border culture, and tangible and intangible heritage.

He pointed out that Qatar, through its significant presence at Unesco, has contributed to highlighting Arab culture by presenting various exhibitions, events, and cultural proposals that all serve this purpose, and in order to enhance the presence of Arab tangible and intangible heritage at the international level.

He indicated that Qatar believes in the importance of cultural diplomacy as an essential part and driver for communication with other cultures and for strengthening platforms for understanding and building bridges of communication with the rest of the peoples of the world.

He recalled that Unesco is the largest global platform for activating the role of cultural diplomacy, and therefore Qatar is working hard with all member states of Unesco to establish this concept and for the goal of promoting stability, peace, tolerance, and human values and principles in the world.

Al Hanzab stressed that the State of Qatar today is one of the member states that manages this organization through its membership in the Executive Board and its presidency of the most important committees of this board, which is the Committee on Conventions and Recommendations.

He noted that the State of Qatar's access to these advanced positions and decision-making in this international organization is a reflection of the world's and the international community's confidence in the State of Qatar and its constructive role in creating peace and security and encouraging a culture of dialogue and tolerance throughout the world, through education, upbringing, culture, and values adopted by Unesco, in addition to the State of Qatar's experience in consolidating these values and concepts by providing great capabilities and spreading the principles of Unesco worldwide.

The Arab Week at Unesco was organized by the Arab Group at Unesco, with distinguished Qatari participation and the presence of representatives of the permanent delegations of Arab countries to the UN organization, members of the diplomatic corps of Arab and international countries in France, and a group of officials and leaders at Unesco. - QNA