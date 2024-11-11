Labour Ministry Conducts Workshop For Delivery Riders

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The of Labour, represented by the Occupational Safety and Department, yesterday organised an awareness in collaboration with the Ministries of the Interior, Public Health, and the International Labour Organization (ILO) for delivery riders.

Under the theme“Safe Driving, a Calm Mind: Road Safety and Mental Health for Better Performance,” the workshop aimed to raise awareness about the importance of road safety and provide participants with essential guidelines on occupational and mental health.

This workshop is part of the Ministry of Labour's ongoing efforts to enhance awareness among motorbike riders regarding road safety and occupational health standards. It also seeks to ensure that delivery companies maintain a safe working environment and comply with safety regulations for riders operating on public roads.

Representatives from the Ministries of the Interior, Public Health, and the ILO delivered presentations on key topics, including traffic laws, road safety requirements, safe driving practices, the importance of using the correct lanes, and adopting a healthy lifestyle. They also highlighted the importance of maintaining both occupational and mental well-being.

The riders were briefed on the importance of performing their duties safely to prevent work-related injuries. Special attention was given to the need for caution while driving and adherence to speed limits, ensuring the safety of both riders and other road users.

Additionally, the workshop provided a thorough overview of common traffic violations among delivery riders and shared strategies for avoiding them. Attendees were educated on how to prevent accidents by following traffic regulations, observing safety guidelines, and staying alert to road signs and signals.

On the sidelines of the workshop, the Ministry of Labour also hosted a discussion session with delivery company owners. This session emphasised the importance of adhering to technical requirements for motorbikes and providing the necessary safety equipment to ensure the well-being of riders while carrying out deliveries.