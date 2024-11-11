MSDF Receives ISO 27001 Certificate In Information Security Management For Third Consecutive Time

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: The of Social Development and Family (MSDF) has received the ISO 27001 certificate in Information Security Management for the third consecutive time, following its implementation of the latest international standards in the field of information management, security, and risk assessment.

Director of Information Systems Department at MSDF Ahmed Khalil Abdullah highlighted that the ministry has been complying with ISO 27001 information security management for the third year as the best global practice for protecting information assets, with the aim of ensuring the security and safety of data and systems given the evolving and emerging technologies leveraged within the ministry. He added that this will subsequently avoid anticipated security risks and effectively manage and implement the controls of the cybersecurity framework in commensurate with national standards and regulations.

Compliance with this standard ensures that MSDF pursues a policy of raising comprehensive awareness and understanding of information security. It serves as a safeguard for the personal data of beneficiaries through the services it provides, in addition to demonstrating the existence of continuous mechanisms in place to assess the information security status to reduce the impact of any potential security risks and ensure the continued quality and performance of the systems, Abdullah pointed out.

He underlined that the MSDF's compliance with the Information Security Standard (ISO) contributes to establishing mechanisms for documentation and auditing to ensure adherence to local and global regulations and laws and supports the implementation of best practices in this field, in pursuit of achieving the national cybersecurity strategy.