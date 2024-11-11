CRA Issues Updated Version Of Class License For Short-Range Devices

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha: The Communications Regulatory Authority (CRA) has issued the fifth version of the Class License for Short-Range Devices after reviewing feedback received from stakeholders and interested parties on the public consultation document published on CRA's website in the second quarter of this year.

This step emphasises CRA's commitment to keeping pace with the rapid technological developments in radiocommunication devices and their applications, and to ensure alignment of technological applications and frequency bands for short-range devices intended for import and use in the State of Qatar with rules, international standards and technical specifications for such devices.

The fifth version of the Class License for Short-Range Devices includes additional frequency bands with new values and greater flexibility related to permitted transmit power values in response to recent developments in radiocommunication devices and their applications.

These additional frequencies will allow the use and sale of a wider and more diverse range of short-range devices and their applications throughout the State of Qatar. These devices and applications serve various sectors and a broad segment of consumers in the country.

This update supports Qatar National Vision 2030 and the Third National Development Strategy 2024-2030, which prioritizes improving residents' quality of life and delivering services that meet global standards.

The draft of the Class License previously published by CRA for public consultation included several important proposals aimed at updating the fourth version (previous version), allowing stakeholders and interested parties to submit their views and feedback to CRA.

This process helped CRA to understand the needs of this important sector and consider them in an organized and transparent manner. Consequently, CRA has published the fifth version, which replaces the fourth version issued in June 2021.