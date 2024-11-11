Egide: Results Of The Capital Increase

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Press Release

Bollène (France), November 11, 2024– 8 :00am (CET)

Results of the capital increase with preemptive subscription

rights for

by issuing shares with warrants attached

for a total of €1.67m



Subscription applications received for a total of 3,341,375 warrants issued, i.e. a subscription rate of around 92.5%. 3,341,375 shares with warrants issued for a capital increase of €1,670,687.50

The Egide Group (Euronext Growth ParisTM- ISIN : FR0000072373 - Mnemo: ALGID), the global specialist in the manufacture of hermetic packages and heat-dissipating solutions for sensitive electronic components, is today announcing the result of the capital increase with preemptive subscription rights for shareholders, by issuing shares with warrants attached, approved by the Board of Directors on October 21, 2024, which subscription period ran from October 29 to November 6, 2024 (see press release of October 22, 2024).

David HIEN, Egide's Chief Executive Officer, comments:“The result of this capital increase is very encouraging and confirms the confidence of our investors. The high subscription rate of 92.5% is excellent news. The funds raised will enable us to accelerate our transformation and seize growth opportunities that lie ahead. This will enable us to step up our investments in cutting-edge technologies, improve our competitiveness and consolidate our leading position in our markets. I would like to thank all our shareholders for their support.”

He added:“I'd like to thank our partners iXCore and SOGEFIP for their strong commitment and renewed confidence in our corporate development plan. Their support was a decisive factor in the success of this operation and testifies to the solidity of our relationship.”

By the end of the subscription period, a total of 611,444 shares with warrants attached had been applied for in respect of shareholders' subscription rights, 2,607,853 shares with warrants attached on a reducible basis and 122,078 shares with warrants attached on a non-preemptive basis, giving a subscription rate of around 92.5%.

As the number of shares with warrants subscribed for in respect of shareholders' subscription rights, on a reducible basis and on a non-preemptive basis was lower than the number of shares with warrants offered, the Board of Directors decided to limit the capital increase to 3,341,375 shares with warrants, in accordance with article L.225-134 of the French Commercial Code.

The funds raised will enable Egide to continue its investment program and financial recovery.

The settlement date for the shares with warrants is November 13, 2024.

The 3,341,375 share subscription warrants, for which admission to trading on the Euronext Growth market in Paris has been requested, will be detached from the 3,341,375 new shares on November 13, 2024, and may be exercised up to and including May 13, 2026.

Two (2) warrants will give the right to subscribe for one (1) ordinary share in the Company at a price of €0.65, i.e. a par value of €0.5 and an issue premium of €0.15 per additional share.

As of November 13, 2024, Egide's share capital will be €9,800,369.5, divided into 19,600,739 shares with a par value of €0.5 each, all the same category.

