Russians Shell 14 Settlements In Kherson Region Overnight, Civilian Wounded

11/11/2024 2:12:34 AM

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In the Kherson region, one person was injured in Russian strikes over the past day.

Oleksandr Prokudin, the head of the Kherson Regional State Administration, wrote this in a post on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.

Antonivka, Sadove, Prydniprovske, Bilozerka, Stanislav, Mykilske, Beryslav, Tomaryne, Mykhailivka, Shliakhove, Zmiivka, Novokairy, Olhivka and Kherson came under enemy fire and air strikes in the past day.

Russian troops hit an educational institution and a shop, residential areas of towns and villages. Nine private houses were damaged.

Read also: Death toll from nighttime attack on Mykolaiv rises to five

A gas pipeline, a garage, a motorcycle, and private cars were also damaged.

The Russian shelling injured one person, Prokudin emphasized.

As Ukrinform reported, Russians attacked the village of Zmiivka in the Kherson region with a drone, injuring a man

Photo is illustrative

MENAFN11112024000193011044ID1108870948


UkrinForm

