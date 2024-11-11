Russians Shell 14 Settlements In Kherson Region Overnight, Civilian Wounded

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In the Kherson region, one person was in Russian strikes over the past day.

Oleksandr Prokudin, the head of the Kherson Regional State Administration, wrote this in a post on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.

Antonivka, Sadove, Prydniprovske, Bilozerka, Stanislav, Mykilske, Beryslav, Tomaryne, Mykhailivka, Shliakhove, Zmiivka, Novokairy, Olhivka and Kherson came under enemy fire and air strikes in the past day.

Russian hit an educational institution and a shop, residential areas of towns and villages. Nine private houses were damaged.

Death toll from nighttime attack onrises to five

A gas pipeline, a garage, a motorcycle, and private cars were also damaged.

The Russian shelling injured one person, Prokudin emphasized.

As Ukrinform reported, Russians attacked the village of Zmiivka in the Kherson region with a drone, injuring a man

Photo is illustrative