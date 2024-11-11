Russian Army Loses Another 1,770 Troops In Ukraine

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Russian army's combat losses in Ukraine from February 24, 2022 to November 11, 2024 amount to nearly 710,660 invaders, including another 1,770 killed or wounded in action in the past day.

The General Staff of the of Ukraine said this in a post on , according to Ukrinform.

The Ukrainian defenders have also destroyed 9,253 enemy tanks (+4 in the past day), 18,766 armored combat (+40), 20,314 artillery systems (+34), 1,245 multiple launch rocket systems, 996 air defense systems (+2), 369 aircraft, 329 helicopters, 18,675 unmanned aerial vehicles (+57), 2,636 cruise missiles (+2), 28 warships/cutters, 1 submarine, 28,802 motor vehicles (+119), and 3,620 special equipment units (+16).

Information is being updated.