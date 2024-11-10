Allen Chastanet Cannot Win The Next General Election, Experts Contend – He Has No Pull Factor

(MENAFN- Caribbean News Global) – SPONSORED –



By Group of Experts

A group of experts currently in Saint Lucia are focused on the upcoming general and on whether the current leader of the opposition and leader of the United Workers Party (UWP) Allen Chastanet, can win and reshape the political and social economics of Saint Lucia. This also coincides with whether Philip J. Pierre has the fortitude to reshuffle his cabinet and lead the Saint Lucia Labour Party (SLP) at the next general election 2025-2026.

The UWP consensus taking shape affirms that tired and sorry face politicians in the UWP with a chequered past, are particularly degrading to the UWP frontline and should be replaced with immediacy, alongside Chastanet.

There is also the notion that the current slate of endorsed candidates are weak, uninspiring, not engaging on subject matters (economy, inflation, security, health, housing, taxes and infrastructure) and lacks the pull factor, similar to Chastanet.

The shortcomings of the SLP government on major national issues and headwinds that require major governing policy changes, and give rise to national discontent, have outperformed Chastanet and the UWP.

This comes at the expense of everyone. Chastanet, the UWP, and the opposition have been unsuccessful in raising the issues and causing major headaches for a pathetic government.

The efforts to raise awareness, drive consensus, change the median voter, widen the tent of the working class and shrink the political and cultural elites – are not happening.

The UWP must refresh and re-image itself to have a fighting chance at the next general election 2025-2026.

The analysis by experts, including members of the UWP executive and armchair pundits whom they report to including campaign financers, external sources, journalists and civil servants have analysed that messaging and communication, political marketing, electoral polling data, the lack of a ground game, coupled with the volume of legal cases that Chastanet has faced over the past three years, with more on the horizon are extraordinary impediments.

As the group of experts continue to track several ways in which the pre-election jocking and campaigning is shaping in different constituencies, there is also a fear factor from the pretend inner circle of Chastanet to mask loyalty for their mere survival. This is not a surprise, knowing that, to do otherwise is death by descent in a political economy.

A glimpse of polling data reveals an equally divided country to that of the 1982 era. The possible outcome is being viewed with different scenarios. Colourful independent candidates in a handful of constituencies hold a deciding factor. The constituency of Canaries / Anse La Raye is one example. The UWP has thus far dismissed the independent narrative. It won't be pretty!

[At the Annual Delegates' Conference – Dominica Labour Party (DLP) under the theme“A Legacy of Commitment, A Future of Hope,”, November 10, 2024, Prime Minister of Saint Lucia, Philip J. Pierre.]

From the left, the SLP is trying to win elections by taking on the left-leaning elites and trying to kick-ass, with the symptoms of telling the public what they think they should know, see, feel and believe. This is a political doctrine and disease of the Hezbollah variety, (a state within a state).

The influence of the theocratic SLP is quietly scheming to replace at least five current members of parliament for the next general election.

Quietly emerging are political agreements, the use of political power, NGO's and leading groups that have also evolved as facts to possibly upset a delicate balance. The SLP is aware and working on their self-serving agendas, that a diverse group of independent candidates are at the ready to tip the balance of power and split the already razor margins at the polls.

The battle lines remain, in that, the SLP has a ground game ongoing, at expanding its influence by providing funds, training and handouts in every constituency (a naughty and nice list) with the help of state resources. The motto is adopted by Hezbollah's doctrine to show specific and concrete evidence of loyalty to the SLP – the party of“the poor.” This means in the downstream of culture“keeping you poor[er]!

A few examples are documented and drawn from the use of the Social Development Fund (SSDF) the Constituency Development Fund (CDF) and the Public Assistance Program (PAP).

A political scientist refers to the tactical and strategic outline of“PAP” as political re-engineering of the government to explain [ing] that“Koudmen Sent Lisi offers more than just immediate relief; it's about fostering long-term empowerment.”

These are summed up with Prime Minister Philip J. Pierre's constant and deliberate cherry-picking and distribution of state funds – concessions – and tax exemptions to selected clusters.

The body of experts describes the UWP and SLP working with the same demographics and core constituency as“ crazy” and“elitist”“condescending” and“out of touch” as they embrace hyper-political correctness at massaging their sense of worth.

The UWP and the SLP gesture towards magnanimity, as telegraphed, is a desperate need for survival, blind loyalty and unity at any cost.

The fresh signs on the horizon towards a stronger Saint Lucia are being blocked. And frankly, not for long. A response is forthcoming. The UWP and SLP are missing the rough waves of the Atlantic Ocean in a country that is politically and economically adrift.

That's why, the top priority according to a variety of scenarios is for Chastanet and his current handicappers to be supplanted. A report to be published –“If Only Chastanet Knew” – outlines, a variety of players to emerge and rock the establishment – is an enormous windfall of positive change and prosperity.

– The findings expressed are independent of CNG and affiliates.

