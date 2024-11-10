Netanyahu Says He's Spoken To Trump Three Times

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Israeli Prime announced during a meeting on Sunday that he had spoken three times with U.S. President-elect Donald over the past five days following the election.

This was reported by The Jerusalem Post , as cited by Ukrinform.

“These were good and very important conversations” Netanyahu emphasized.

The Prime Minister highlighted that these discussions were aimed at further strengthening the strong alliance between Israel and the United States.

Netanyahu also noted that both he and the incoming U.S. President see eye-to-eye on the threats posed by Iran.

"We see eye to eye on the Iranian threat in all its components and the danger it poses,” Netanyahu told his government at its weekly meeting on Sunday.

Kremlin sees "positive signals" in Trump's stance on Ukraine

While Netanyahu has close ties with both outgoing U.S. President Joe Biden and Trump, his relationship with Biden has been described as“rocky” due to policy disagreements. In contrast, he and Trump are more aligned in their views on various issues.

As previously reported by Ukrinform, current President Joe Biden is set to meet with President-elect Donald Trump on Wednesday, November 13, for discussions likely focused on the upcoming transition of power.