Zelensky: Ukraine Is Working With U.S. Partners On New Defense Packages

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukraine is working with its U.S. partners on new defense packages bolstering the country's air defense system.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said this in his nightly address , Ukrinform reports.

"We are working with our partners from the United States on new defense packages that bolster our air defense system. This is critical as we head into winter, facing ongoing Russian strikes," he said.

Zelensky also stressed that Ukraine needs real progress on long-range capabilities.

"There is now a decision allowing American contractors to work in Ukraine for equipment repair and maintenance, which will significantly speed up these processes," Zelensky added.

He recalled that Ukraine's partners made important decisions this week.

"France has made a decision on a missile package. We also continue [implementing] with France an exceptionally valuable training program for our warriors. Thank you for that!" he said.

In addition, Zelensky thanked Canada for joint work on the supply of additional NASAMS air defense systems.

"This week, the UK also made a new decision on sanctions against Russian entities involved in the war effort – this is also very important," he added.

"A new military package from Lithuania is also being prepared. We are also working together to raise funds for weapons procurement and production in Ukraine. Sweden has made new commitments as well, in both civilian and military support, especially regarding our maritime security," Zelensky said.

According to him, all Russian companies and individuals supporting Russia's defense industry must be isolated globally to weaken Russia's ability to evade genuine diplomacy and fuel the war further.

"Everyone in the world needs sanctions to first and foremost undermine Putin's self-confidence. This is absolutely realistic," he said.

Zelensky also thanked "each of our partners worldwide, to all political and community leaders who are committed to ensuring that genuine diplomacy succeeds."

"We understand very clearly that diplomacy has no prospects without strength. But without a clear understanding of diplomatic goals, weapons alone will not do the job. That's why strength and diplomacy must work hand in hand. This is the only way to secure a lasting peace and to prevent any recurrence of this kind of war. And this is entirely possible," he said.