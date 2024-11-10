Baba Siddique Murder: Shiva Kumar, Who Shot NCP Leader, Arrested From UP

(MENAFN- Live Mint) The Mumbai said on Sunday that the main shooter in the Baba Siddiqui murder case, Shiva Kumar, was arrested in Uttar Pradesh. It said two other accused in the case were also arrested after a joint operation was launched by the Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force (STF) and a team from the Mumbai Crime Branch.

"In a joint operation with UP STF, a team from the Mumbai Crime Branch, comprising six officers and 15 personnel, has apprehended the shooter in the Baba Siddiqui murder case , Shiva Kumar, along with two other accused in Uttar Pradesh. They are being brought to Mumbai" the Mumbai Police was quoted by news agency ANI as saying.

Siddique, a former Maharashtra minister and leader in Ajit Pawar's faction of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), was shot multiple times near Nirmal Nagar in Mumbai on October 12. Three assailants shot him outside his son MLA Zeeshan Siddique's office building in Bandra East.

Siddique succumbed to his injuries at Lilavati Hospital. According to police reports, Siddique was targeted with a total of six shots, three of which struck him.

Police had earlier arrested two accuse , identified as Gurmail Singh, a native of Haryana and Dharamraj Kashyap from Uttar Pradesh. While Singh and Kashyap were arrested soon after Siddique murder, reports claimed that Shiva Kumar had fled from the crime scene.

A Mumbai Crime Branch official said earlier that shooters had planned to use pepper spray before firing shots at former Maharashtra minister Baba Siddique.

"The accused had brought pepper spray, first, the accused were about to spray and then they were about to fire but the third accused Shiv Kumar Gautam started firing directly ," the official said at a press conference on Sunday.

The police have arrested 16 people in the case so far. Jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi 's younger brother Anmol, believed to be living in Canada, was allegedly behind the murder, but the motive was not clear, police said earlier.