Bybit Web3 And Aptos Kick Off APT Ecosystem Airdrop

Bybit , the world's second-largest exchange by trading volume, is excited to announce its latest collaboration with Aptos, the innovative blockchain network, to empower Web3 builders with an exclusive APT Ecosystem Airdrop. This partnership aims to the next wave of Web3 projects by creating opportunities for users to dive deeper into decentralized applications, earn rewards, and support the growth of cutting-edge blockchain technologies.

With 18,000 $APT tokens available, Bybit and Aptos are celebrating this airdrop as part of their shared mission to accelerate Web3 adoption and inspire a new generation of creators. Hosted on Bybit's Airdrop Arcade, the campaign underscores Bybit's dedication to delivering premier blockchain opportunities for its users and fostering the rise of decentralized ecosystems.

The APT Ecosystem Airdrop

Through Bybit's Airdrop Arcade, users will gain access to an exclusive airdrop featuring contributions from Aptos and leading ecosystem partners, including @PanoraExchange, @Balance_Fun, @Merkle_Trade, @supervlabs, @AriesMarkets, @AmnisFinance, and @guiinuonaptos. This airdrop provides both new and experienced crypto enthusiasts with a chance to explore Aptos's innovative blockchain features while potentially earning $APT rewards.

Bybit and Aptos: A Partnership for the Future of Web3

This strategic collaboration between Bybit and Aptos marks a pivotal step in making decentralized technology more accessible, secure, and engaging. By uniting Aptos's high-performance blockchain with Bybit's dynamic exchange platform, the partnership offers a seamless way for users to connect with and support Web3 innovations.

"We're delighted to collaborate with Aptos on this exciting airdrop ecosystem,” said Emily Bao, Head of Spot Market and Web3 at Bybit.“This partnership brings together some of the most forward-thinking projects in Web3, and we're thrilled to give our community a chance to connect with the Aptos ecosystem in a meaningful way. Bybit is dedicated to championing innovation and creating new opportunities for our users to explore and benefit from the future of blockchain technology.”

About Bybit Web3

Bybit Web3 is redefining openness in the decentralized world, creating a simpler, open, and equal ecosystem for everyone. We are committed to welcoming builders, creators, and partners in the blockchain space, extending an invitation to both crypto enthusiasts and the curious, with a community of over 130 million wallet addresses across over 30 major ecosystem partners, and counting.

Bybit Web3 provides a comprehensive suite of Web3 products designed to make accessing, swapping, collecting and growing Web3 assets as open and simple as possible. Our wallets, marketplaces and platforms are all backed by the security and expertise that define Bybit as the world's second-largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, trusted by over 50 million users globally.

For more details about Bybit Web3, users can visit Bybit Web3.

