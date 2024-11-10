Ukrainian-Language Audio Guides Now Available In Mexico And Argentina Ukraine's First Lady

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukrainian-language guides have been launched on the routes of bus tours in Mexico City and Buenos Aires.

Ukraine's First Lady Olena Zelenska announced this on the Telegram messaging app, Ukrinform reports.

According to her, Ukrainian-language audio guides are now available in Latin America. After Lima in Peru and Sao Paulo in Brazil, they became available in Mexico and Argentina.

Zelenska noted that bus tours of the capitals are a popular way for tourists to explore the city, because you can get off and on at any stop, seeing on the way the famous Floralis Generica of Buenos Aires, a giant metal flower whose petals open depending on the part of the day, or the house-museum of the famous artist Frida Kahlo in Mexico City.

As many as 91 Ukrainian-language audio guides are now available in 49 countries.