Israeli Occupation Air Strikes Kill 27 People In Lebanon

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BEIRUT, 10 NOV (KUNA) -- At least 27 people were killed and 12 others were on Sunday in renewed Israeli air strikes on towns and various areas in Lebanon.



The public emergency center of the Lebanese of Health said in a statement that 20 people, including three children, were killed and six others injured in an Israeli strike on Almat in Lebanon's Mount Lebanon province.



The ministry added, three people were also killed and two others wounded in an Israeli strike on Mashghara in the western part of Lebanon's Bekaa Valley, while one person was killed and four others injured in a strike on Sahmar.



It pointed out that the Israeli forces targeted a health center in Adloun with an airstrike, which led to the martyrdom of three paramedics.



Lebanon since September 23 has been witnessing daily Israeli attacks from the air, suffering heavy casualties and destruction. (end) fz











