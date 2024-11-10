AIR INDIA INTRODUCES ‘FLY PRIOR’ SERVICE TO LET GUESTS TAKE EARLIER THAN BOOKED SAME-DAY DEPARTURES

(MENAFN- Adfactors PR) Bengaluru, 08 November 2024: Air India, India’s leading global airline, today introduced a new ancillary service, ‘Fly Prior’, to provide greater flexibility in travel plans to its guests flying within India.



With ‘Fly Prior’, Air India guests now have the option to take an alternative flight departing up to 12 hours before their originally booked flight, provided the departure dates of both flights is scheduled on the same date. This allows travellers to make last-minute amends to their travel plans according to their needs, whether it is to make an unscheduled appointment or simply to arrive at their destination earlier.



The added flexibility of the ‘Fly Prior’ service is subject to seat availability in the same cabin class as originally booked.



Available exclusively at Air India’s ticketing counters and check-in desks at airports across India, the service is complimentary for Gold and Platinum members of Air India’s Flying Returns loyalty programme. All other guests can easily purchase the service at reasonable additional fees.



Upon opting for the service, Air India guests will receive instant confirmation of their modified booking on the earlier departing flight and their checked baggage (if any) will be instantly accepted. Any other purchased ancillary services previously added to a booking such as excess baggage, priority handling, upgrade, etc., will be transferred to the earlier flight, except seat selection and special meal requests.



The ‘Fly Prior’ service fees are structured based on flight routes:

• INR 2,199 for flights between major cities, namely Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Delhi, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Mumbai, and Pune.

• INR 1,499 for flights to or from any other destinations within India.



The launch of ‘Fly Prior’ is yet another step for Air India to advance its commitment to providing a seamless travel experience across touchpoints.



ABOUT AIR INDIA:



Founded by the legendary JRD Tata, Air India is a pioneer of Indian aviation. Since its first flight in 1932, Air India has built an extensive global network that spans 29 countries across five continents, connecting India with major destinations in USA, Canada, UK, Europe, Africa, Asia Pacific, Australia, and the Middle East.



After its homecoming in 2022, from the Government of India to the Tata group, Air India embarked on Vihaan.AI, a five-year transformation journey, with a vision to be a global airline with an Indian heart. The first two phases of this transformation, ‘Taxi’ and ‘Take-off’, were focused on fixing the basics and building foundations for growth. The airline has now entered the ‘Climb’ phase, which will focus on achieving excellence in operations and customer experience.



A member of Star Alliance, the largest global airline consortium of leading international airlines, Air India offers seamless connectivity to passengers as a full-service global airline, while its wholly owned subsidiary Air India Express operates as a low-cost airline flying within India and nearby countries.







