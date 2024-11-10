OPPO Launches Cross-Country Warranty Services Between GCC and India

(MENAFN- JUMMAR PR) Riyadh, November 10, 2024: OPPO announced the launch of its new cross-country warranty service, now available for designated devices purchased within the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries and India. This initiative allows OPPO customers to access comprehensive warranty, repair, and upgrade services at authorized OPPO service centers across the GCC countries and India.



The cross-country warranty service covers a range of OPPO models, including the A3x, A3, A3 Pro 5G, Reno12 series, and F27Pro+, among others, and is available to customers in Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Kuwait, Bahrain, Oman, and India.



To benefit from the free warranty services and free system upgrades, customers can now bring their OPPO devices, along with their purchase receipt and warranty card, to any local authorized service center in the GCC and India. As for devices whose warranty period has expired or that are not covered, OPPO offers repair services at a charge, allowing customers to replace damaged spare parts, including the mainboard, screen assembly, and battery at competitive prices determined by local service centers.



In order to ensure a smooth experience, customers are advised to back up their data prior to any upgrade, as system updates may result in data loss. The warranty period begins upon the customer’s activation of the E-Warranty card, and all service-related charges will depend on the local policies of the service center. Customers can review the full policy at



As OPPO continues to innovate and enhance customer experiences, this initiative marks a significant step in providing reliable support and outstanding after-sales service for its customer base across the GCC and India. By ensuring easy access to essential services, OPPO aims to deliver greater convenience reaffirming its commitment to customer satisfaction, quality care and reliability that OPPO is known for.



