Fire erupts on Japanese MSDF minesweeper, leaves 1 crew missing

(MENAFN) A fire broke out on a Japanese Maritime Self-Defense Force (MSDF) minesweeper, the Ukushima, off the coast of Fukuoka Prefecture on Sunday, leaving one crew member missing and another injured. The blaze, which began in the engine room around 9:50 a.m. local time, occurred approximately 2.5 kilometers off Oshima island. The Ukushima, carrying a crew of about 40, was en route to Kagoshima Prefecture and conducting a drill at the time of the fire.



The crew evacuated to another MSDF vessel, the Toyoshima, by 3:45 p.m. local time. However, 33-year-old petty officer 3rd class Tatsunori Koga, who was on duty in the engine room, has yet to be located. Another crew member in his 20s, who also worked in the engine room, sustained a non-life-threatening injury and was taken to a hospital for treatment.



The local coast guard and fire department responded to the incident, with the Toyoshima assisting in the firefighting and rescue operations. By 2:00 p.m., the fire was reported to be contained, but a flare-up was later confirmed. The Ukushima had left the MSDF base in Shimonoseki, Yamaguchi Prefecture earlier in the day.



The cause of the fire is still under investigation as rescue efforts continue. The incident highlights the risks faced by military vessels, particularly during training exercises.

