Former Ajax, Liverpool winger Ryan Babel announces retirement from football

(MENAFN) Ryan Babel, the former Ajax and Liverpool winger, announced his retirement from on Saturday at the age of 37. In a message posted on X, the Dutch player wrote, "RETIRED. Thank You Football," expressing his gratitude for a career that exceeded his dreams. In a heartfelt video shared on social media, Babel thanked his teammates, coaches, fans, and even the media for being part of his remarkable football journey, adding, "This game will forever be in my heart."



Babel, born in Amsterdam, made his name at Ajax, where he helped the club win two Dutch titles. He then moved to Liverpool, where he played for three and a half years, from 2007 to 2011, scoring 22 goals in 146 appearances for the Premier League club. In addition to his time in England, Babel played for Fulham in the English Premier League, Hoffenheim in Germany, and Turkish giants Besiktas and Galatasaray. Notably, he was part of the Besiktas squad that won the Turkish league title in 2017.



Over the course of his career, Babel earned 69 caps for the Netherlands, participating in both the 2006 and 2010 FIFA World Cup finals. He continued playing until 2023, representing Turkish club Eyupspor in his final season. Babel's contributions to both club and country have left an indelible mark on football, and his retirement marks the end of a distinguished playing career.



As one of the most well-known Dutch footballers of his generation, Babel's legacy is cemented not only through his club successes but also his international achievements. His retirement marks the conclusion of a career that saw him play in some of the world's most prestigious leagues and for some of the most celebrated clubs in Europe.

MENAFN10112024000045015839ID1108869713