Türkiye honors Mustafa Kemal Ataturk on 86th anniversary of death

(MENAFN) Mustafa Kemal Ataturk, the esteemed founder of the Republic of Türkiye, is celebrated not only for his leadership during the War of Independence but also for his visionary role as a statesman who implemented transformative reforms. Ataturk's legacy is deeply tied to the emergence of modern Turkey, and he remains an iconic figure in the nation's history. His contributions to shaping the nation's identity are revered both in Türkiye and internationally.



Born in 1881 in Thessaloniki, which was part of the Ottoman Empire at the time, Ataturk was the son of Ali Riza Efendi and Zubeyde Hanim. His father’s early death left a profound mark on him, and he faced various personal hardships growing up. However, these challenges only fueled his determination to succeed, setting him on a path to greatness. Ataturk's formative years laid the foundation for his later achievements, including his strong sense of duty and resilience in the face of adversity.



In 1893, Ataturk began his military education in his hometown of Thessaloniki, where he also learned French, which would become an essential part of his intellectual development. He later moved to Istanbul to continue his studies at the prestigious Military School, where his talents were evident. After completing his training, Ataturk graduated as a lieutenant in 1902, and his career quickly advanced due to his remarkable leadership and strategic thinking. By 1905, he had risen to the rank of staff captain, demonstrating his aptitude for military command.



A defining moment in Ataturk's military career came in 1911 when he led a successful campaign against Italian forces in Tripoli, showcasing his leadership skills and strategic vision. His reputation continued to grow during the Balkan Wars in 1912, where he played a pivotal role in reclaiming the key cities of Dimetoka and Edirne. These victories solidified his status as a prominent military leader and set the stage for his eventual role in the creation of the Republic of Türkiye, as he would go on to lead the nation in its struggle for independence and subsequent transformation.

