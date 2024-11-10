Kids ‘bearing the brunt’ of Gaza conflict

(MENAFN) A new report by the UN Human Rights Office, released on Friday, reveals that nearly 70% of those killed in Gaza due to the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas have been women and children. The report, covering the period from November 2023 to April 2024, highlights that the majority of are children, especially those aged five to nine, ten to fourteen, and infants under four.



UNICEF spokesperson Tess Ingram stated that children are "bearing the brunt" of the war, noting that the situation continues to worsen, particularly for young ones. Gaza’s healthcare system, already fragile, has been severely damaged, with many babies likely dying from a lack of essential care. UNICEF also reported that around 4,000 newborns in Gaza have been deprived of critical medical attention due to attacks on hospitals and infrastructure, with the last neonatal intensive care unit in northern Gaza, at Kamal Adwan Hospital, sustaining significant damage in recent days.



The conflict began in October 2023 when Hamas launched an attack on southern Israel, killing around 1,100 people and taking over 200 hostages. In response, Israel’s military offensive has resulted in approximately 43,500 deaths in Gaza, according to Palestinian health officials.

