Russia Launched Over 800 Bombs, About 600 Strike Drones At Ukraine This Week - Zelensky

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian forces this week hit Ukraine with more than 800 guided aerial bombs, about 600 strike drones and almost 20 missiles of various types.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky announced this on , Ukrinform reports.

The head of state recalled that this week, Ukrainian air defense forces have been working day and night to protect Ukraine's skies from Russian terror. On the night of November 9-10, Russia launched a record 145 Shaheds and other strike drones against Ukraine.

"Such terror cannot be stopped with words, and the killing of children and the loss of loved ones cannot simply be forgotten," Zelensky said.

Ukraine's defense forces down 62 Russian drones

He stressed that security from terror is impossible without bold decisions-this is clear for every country.

"Without justice, there is no lasting peace, and it is quite realistic for Ukraine to achieve it," Zelensky said.

From 20:00 on Saturday, November 9, Russian invaders launched 145 strike drones and other UAVs against Ukraine. Ukrainian air defenders shot down 62 enemy targets, 67 disappeared from radar, and ten others flew in the direction of Moldova, Belarus and Russia.