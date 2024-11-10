Israeli Occupation Airstrikes Kill 30 People In Southern Lebanon

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BEIRUT, Nov 10 (KUNA) -- The Lebanese National News Agency (NNA) reported on Sunday that the Israeli forces launched on southern Lebanon, resulting in the deaths of 30 individuals.





The report detailed that an targeted a Civil Defense center belonging to the Islamic Risala Scout Association in the town of Deir Qanoun Al-Ain, killing 15 people, and that the civil Defense teams are still searching for missing individuals among the rubble.





Another airstrike was reported which targeted a home in the town of Hanouiyeh, killing five people and injuring several others, while another strike on a residence in Ain Baal also resulted in five fatalities.





The agency noted that another airstrike hit the town of Srifa, wounding civilians who were receiving treatment at Hiram hospital in Aabbasiyyeh, the hospital's vicinity was also targeted, causing extensive damage to its equipment.





The occupation forces reportedly carried out seven intense airstrikes in the Haouch area, demolishing multiple buildings.





More airstrikes struck multiple other towns, leaving extensive damage to homes and properties. (end)





