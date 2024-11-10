UAE Pres., Accompanying Delegation Arrives To Kuwait On State Visit

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Nov 10 (KUNA) -- President of the UAE Mohammad bin Zayed Al-Nahyan and the accompanying delegation arrived on Sunday to Kuwait on a state visit.





His Highness the Amir Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber and the Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah welcomed him at the Airport.





Acting Prime Minister, Defense and Interior Minister Sheikh Fahad Yusuf Al-Sabah, Deputy Commander of Kuwait National Guard Sheikh Faisal Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, Minister of State for Amiri Diwan Affairs Sheikh Mohammed Abdullah Al-Mubarak Al-Sabah, Minister of Foreign Affairs Abdullah Al-Yahya and other senior officials also received the UAE president.





A squadron of Kuwaiti warplanes escorted the UAE President's plane over Kuwaiti airspace.





The official UAE delegation includes Vice President of the UAE and Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Court Sheikh Mansour Bin Zayed Al-Nahyan, Ruler's Representative in Al-Dhafrah Region Sheikh Hamdan Bin Zayed Al-Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior Sheikh Saif Bin Zayed Al-Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Deputy Prime Minister Sheikh Abdullah Bin Zayed Al-Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of Presidential Court for Special Affairs Sheikh Hamdan Bin Mohammad Al-Nahyan, Advisor for Special Affairs at the Presidential Court Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Tahnoun Al-Nahyan, and other top officials.





The official reception ceremony was held for Sheikh Mohammad bin Zayed at the Amiri Airport on his state visit.





Upon arrival, the national anthems of both countries were played, after which the UAE President presented the honor guards and shook hands with top officials in the Kuwaiti government.





His Highness the Amir shook hands with members of the official accompanying delegation.





Lining the roads, as the procession of the UAE's President Sheikh Mohammad and His Highness the Amir left the Amiri airport, were a number of children raising the flags of both nations and chanting welcoming phrases.





Cannons launched 21 shots welcoming President Sheikh Mohammad Al-Nahyan as the procession arrived at Bayan Palace, while military choppers flew overhead carrying the nations' flags.





Greeting the President were also a number of horseback riders and folk troops who performed traditional pieces. (end)





aai











