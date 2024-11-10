Iranian finance minister, Sudanese counterpart agree to boost economic relations

(MENAFN) Iran’s Minister of Finance and Economic Affairs, Abdolnaser Hemmati, and Sudan’s Minister of Finance and Economic Planning, Gibril Ibrahim Mohamed, have expressed their commitment to boosting economic and trade cooperation between their two countries. The two ministers met on Wednesday evening in Tehran, with Sudanese Minister Ibrahim heading an economic delegation. During their discussions, both sides shared positive sentiments about the recent restoration of political relations between Iran and Sudan, and expressed hope that this new chapter would lead to significant improvements in bilateral economic and trade exchanges.



The Sudanese minister highlighted the country’s rich agricultural potential, citing its fertile land that is well-suited for the cultivation of oilseeds, sesame, peanuts, and livestock farming. He also pointed out Sudan’s abundant underground resources, offering additional opportunities for economic collaboration. The Sudanese government and people, according to Ibrahim, are eager to strengthen their economic ties with Iran, viewing this partnership as mutually beneficial for both nations.



This renewed focus on strengthening ties comes after Iran and Sudan agreed in October 2023 to re-establish diplomatic relations, which had been severed seven years earlier. This agreement followed a meeting between the foreign ministers of both countries and marked the beginning of a new phase in bilateral relations. The restoration of diplomatic ties has paved the way for deeper cooperation in various sectors, with economic growth and trade expansion being key priorities for both sides.



Sudan, which covers an area of 1,886,000 square kilometers and has a population of 45 million, most of whom are Muslim, holds considerable potential for economic cooperation with Iran. The discussions between Hemmati and Ibrahim reflect a shared commitment to harnessing these opportunities, with both countries keen to explore new avenues for growth and collaboration in agriculture, trade, and other sectors.

MENAFN10112024000045015839ID1108869529