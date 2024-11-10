Nvidia becomes world’s most valuable company with market cap of USD3.6T

(MENAFN) Nvidia has become the world’s most valuable company, according to Marketcap data compiled by Anadolu, with a capitalization of USD3.6 trillion. The US-based artificial intelligence (AI) chipmaker surged to the top spot, driven by its leading AI chips, high-performance graphics processing units (GPUs), and innovative solutions. The company has also ventured into self-driving cars and human-like robots, broadening its product portfolio and expanding its market reach.



Following Nvidia, Apple holds the second position with a market capitalization of USD3.4 trillion. Microsoft ranks third at USD3.1 trillion, while Google’s parent company, Alphabet, and Amazon both share the USD2.2 trillion mark. Saudi Aramco, the oil and natural gas giant, holds the fifth position with USD1.8 trillion, and Meta Platforms, the owner of Facebook, is valued at USD1.4 trillion, rounding out the top six.



The Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC), the world’s largest chipmaker, ranks eighth with a market cap just above USD1 trillion. TSMC manufactures advanced chips, including 5-nanometer and 3-nanometer models, which are used in mobile devices, AI applications, and by tech giants like Apple, Nvidia, and Qualcomm. The company plays a critical role in the global tech supply chain, especially as demand for AI-driven technologies grows.



Other notable companies in the top 10 include Berkshire Hathaway, which ranks ninth with a market capitalization of USD991.1 billion, and Tesla, in tenth place at USD953 billion. These multi-trillion-dollar firms reflect the significant role of technology and innovation in driving market valuations globally.

