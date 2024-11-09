Russians Repeatedly Attack Nikopol District: Damages Reported
Date
11/9/2024 7:15:46 PM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Throughout the day, the Russian forces attacked Nikopol district, causing damage to homes, an agricultural enterprise, a gas station, and vehicles.
This was reported on Telegram by Serhii Lysak, Chief of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration, as cited by Ukrinform.
"All day long, the aggressor struck Nikopol using heavy artillery and kamikaze drones, targeting the district center, as well as Marhanets, Myrivsk, and Chervonohryhorivka communities," the statement read.
A fire broke out but was extinguished by emergency workers. The attacks resulted in damage to 16 private homes, 12 outbuildings, a gas station, and an agricultural enterprise. Several cars and power lines were also affected.
Read also: Russian forces launch missile strike
on Shostka community
in Sumy region
No casualties were reported.
Earlier reports indicated that the Russian forces attacked Nikopol overnight using Grad multiple rocket launchers.
MENAFN09112024000193011044ID1108868613
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.