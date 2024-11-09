Russians Repeatedly Attack Nikopol District: Damages Reported

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Throughout the day, the Russian forces attacked Nikopol district, causing damage to homes, an agricultural enterprise, a station, and vehicles.

This was reported on Telegram by Serhii Lysak, Chief of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration, as cited by Ukrinform.

"All day long, the aggressor struck Nikopol using heavy artillery and kamikaze drones, targeting the district center, as well as Marhanets, Myrivsk, and Chervonohryhorivka communities," the statement read.

A fire broke out but was extinguished by emergency workers. The resulted in damage to 16 private homes, 12 outbuildings, a gas station, and an agricultural enterprise. Several cars and power lines were also affected.

No casualties were reported.

Earlier reports indicated that the Russian forces attacked Nikopol overnight using Grad multiple rocket launchers.