Ukrainian Arms Manufacturers Surpass Milestone Of 100 Missile Units Zelensky

President Volodymyr Zelensky announced this during his evening address, shared on , as reported by Ukrinform.

According to Zelensky, he held several meetings focused on defense matters earlier today.

"The first one was about our specialized production, our strategic industries, our weaponry. There was a report by Oleksandr Kamyshin. This year, we managed to achieve significant results in several areas. This includes our Ukrainian artillery – our shells, our cannons. It also includes drones – of different types, for different tasks – types that not only help defend the frontline positions and destroy the occupier, but also strike deeper and deeper into Russia. We will scale this up. We surpassed the milestone of the first 100 units of missile armament this year," Zelensky stated.

He also received updates from military leaders and the Ministry of Defense.

"Commander-in-Chief Syrskyi, Chief of the General Staff Barhylevych, Minister of Defense Umerov. Most attention is now focused on the Kurakhove direction," Zelensky emphasized.

As previously reported by Ukrinform, the Ministry of Defense has reached agreements with manufacturers and state enterprises to produce detectors of enemy FPV drones, known as Vitriak M.