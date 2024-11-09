Last Ukrposhta Branch, Atms Close In Kupiansk Community Due To Russian Attacks

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In Kupiansk community of Kharkiv region, the last branch of Ukrposhta (Ukrainian postal service) has closed, and ATM services have been halted due to ongoing Russian shelling and security concerns.

This was announced by Andrii Besedin, Chief of the Kupiansk City Military Administration, during a TV broadcast, as reported by Ukrinform.

Besedin explained that the Ukrposhta branch was shut down because of security measures to prevent crowds of people from gathering, thereby reducing the risk to both employees and customers. Additionally, ATMs ceased to function after multiple FPV drones had targeted the vehicles of cash-in-transit services.

Besedin highlighted that Russian forces are monitoring approaches to Kupiansk and using FPV drones to target cars, which hinders the delivery of humanitarian aid.

He urged residents to evacuate the area, stating,“The security situation is extremely difficult; on the left bank, it is practically critical. Constant shelling and destruction. The only way our enemy is fighting is by destroying our cities, homes, and killing our people."

Besedin reported two deaths and one injury in recent attacks and noted that 1100 residents on the left bank of the Oskil River are currently without power, gas, and water supply.

He also mentioned that the bodies of three victims in the village of Kivsharivka had been trapped under rubble for six days following a Russian attack on November 3. Unfortunately, rescue operations have been delayed because Russian forces are preventing the use of special equipment.

As reported earlier, on November 9, Russian airstrikes hit Kupiansk, killing two people and injuring one.