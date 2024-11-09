HH Crown Prince Championship Inaugurates With Participants From 15 Countries

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Nov 9 (KUNA) - The of the Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Shooting Championship kicked off on Saturday, featuring participation from 15 Arab countries, both male and female competitors, and will continue until November 15.

The Governor of Al-Farwaniyah Sheikh Adhbi Al-Nasser Al-Sabah announced the official opening of the championship, which will be held at the Sheikh Sabah Al Ahmad Olympic Shooting Complex in Kuwait City.

Sheikh Adhbi Al-Sabah expressed his gratitude and pride in attending the opening ceremony, stating that the championship has been developing year after year with the participation of top Aran shooters.

The President of the Kuwait Shooting Club stated in a press release that the patronage of His Highness the Crown Prince reflects paternal support for Kuwait's shooting sports at local, regional, and international levels.

Al-Otaibi also expressed his gratitude for the continuous support of His Highness the Amir Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah for the Kuwait Shooting Club. He mentioned that the club is prepared to host the Amir's Shooting Championship next April.

For his part, The Club Secretary Obeid Al-Osaimi stated that the championship will officially begin tomorrow, and the committee has completed all technical and organizational preparations for the championship. (end)

