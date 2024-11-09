Lebanon: Casualties From Israeli Raids Rise To 3,137 Deaths, 14,016 Injuries

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BEIRUT, Nov 9 (KUNA) -- Lebanon reported on Saturday that the total number of casualties from Israeli raids has reached 3,137 dead and 14,016 wounded, a devastating toll on the civilian population.

A recent report from Lebanese of Environment Nasser Yassin, who coordinates the emergency committee, has revealed that the death toll from Israeli over the past 24 hours has risen to 19, with 91 individuals reported as injured.

Since the started on October 8 of last year, there have been 12,475 raids across Lebanon.

Most recent strikes have focused on Nabatieh and the south. A report indicates that 1,158 centers have been set up for displaced persons, with 989 already complete.

These centers are housing 190,035 individuals and around 44,680 families. This situation shows the large scale of displacement and the urgent need for humanitarian aid.

Between September 23 and last Friday, 372,050 Syrian citizens and 198,521 Lebanese citizens crossed Syria.

Additionally, Israeli warplanes targeted towns in Baalbek and the southern region, escalating the military confrontations that have plagued Lebanon since last October.

These strikes have resulted in significant human and material losses, further exacerbating the dire situation. (end)

