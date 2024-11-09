Reuters: Qatar To Expel Hamas Leaders At US Request

(MENAFN- Khaama Press) Reuters has reported that Qatar, at the request of the United States, has asked Hamas leaders to leave the country.

According to a senior U.S. official, the request came after Hamas repeatedly rejected proposals for a ceasefire and the release of hostages in recent weeks.

The U.S. instructed Qatar to expel Hamas leaders, citing the group's unwillingness to negotiate or engage in peace efforts.

The U.S. official stated,“After the repeated rejection of proposals for hostage exchanges, the leaders of this group should not be welcomed in any of America's allied capitals. We made this very clear to Qatar after the latest proposal for the release of hostages was rejected.”

The senior U.S. official also emphasized that Hamas showed no signs of backing down from its“unrealistic positions” in negotiations, instead seeking conditions that would effectively guarantee the group's ability to remain in power in Gaza.

As of now, Qatar has not confirmed whether it has officially instructed Hamas leaders to leave the country.

Last year, a senior U.S. official stated that Qatar had informed Washington it would reconsider Hamas's presence in the country after the conclusion of the Gaza conflict.

Since the October 7 attacks, Qatar has faced criticism from both the U.S. and Israel due to its relations with Hamas.

The request from the United States for Qatar to expel Hamas leaders reflects the increasing pressure on countries in the Middle East to distance themselves from the militant group. While Qatar has maintained diplomatic relations with Hamas for years, this shift in policy indicates the broader international efforts to isolate Hamas and push for peace negotiations.

The situation highlights the growing complexities of international diplomacy in the context of the Gaza conflict.

Qatar's role in hosting Hamas, combined with its strategic position in the region, places it in a delicate balancing act between its support for Palestinian causes and its relations with key global powers like the United States. The evolving nature of this dynamic will likely have significant implications for future peace efforts in the region.

