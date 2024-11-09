Maharashtra: What Message People Took Home From PM Modi’S Public Address In Akola

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Nov 9 (IANS) Prime Narendra Modi addressed a large public meeting in Akola, Maharashtra on Saturday, ramping up BJP's campaign ahead of state Assembly elections. Speaking at the public gathering, PM Modi slammed the and other opposition parties, accusing them of 'looting' the state coffers.

“Wherever Congress party assumes power, that particular state becomes the ATM of party's 'shahi parivar' (royal family). We won't let Maharashtra become the ATM of the Congress,” PM Modi said at the campaign rally.

He also urged the people to beware of the 'divisive propaganda' of the Congress party and urged the electorate to 'stay united for staying safe'.

A large number of people, who participated in the public rally, spoke to IANS and shared what all they gathered from the Prime Minister's speech.

Many people, who listened to PM Modi's speech attentively and in great detail, also shared their views.

M. Madhavrao, a Mumbai local, said that this is a historic day as it was on this day that the decision on Ram temple was taken.

“A lot of work has been done under the leadership of PM Modi and India is moving forward under the slogan of 'Sabka Saath Sabka Vikas',” he said.

Pandurang, another local resident, repeated the Prime Minister's assertions that the Constitution is not in danger, as falsely propagated by the Opposition.

BJP supporter Sanjay, referring to PM Modi's speech said that the most special thing he found about today's rally was that we should move forward under the slogan of 'One India, Best India'.

BJP supporter Kalpana said that PM Modi is doing good work.

“He is recognized throughout the world for his commitment towards the nation, its citizens,” she said.

Naresh, a local resident, was left impressed with the Prime Minister's pitch for national integration and message of taking the nation forward as a cohesive unit.

Mahesh, another local, thanked the Prime Minister for unique initiatives like PM Awas Yojana and the Ladki Bahin Yojana, saying that umpteen number of people are benefitting from these schemes.

Notably, Maharashtra is slated for a single phase election on November 20. Counting of votes will take place on November 23.